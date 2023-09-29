Since winning promotion from League One via the play-offs in May, Wednesday have endured several issues on and off the pitch, with Xisco Munoz’s side sitting bottom of the table with two points from eight games.

There are also more protests planned against owner Dejphon Chansiri ahead of tonight’s match, as there were during the side’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Chansiri has also released an explosive statement this morning amid supporter unrest with his running of the club.

To find out more we caught up with Wednesday reporter Alex Miller from our sister title The Sheffield Star on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about how the team are likely to set up against Sunderland:

“Certainly in the early stages of the games against Southampton and Preston there was a clear effort to sort of sit deep and hit on the break a bit more.

“While Wednesday aren’t creating a great deal going forward that becomes a great frustration, and clearly the results show they haven’t had much joy with it.

“I would be inclined to say that would be the way that they go. They have been playing a sort of hybrid 3-4-2-1 formation with sort of two advanced midfielders behind a lone striker.