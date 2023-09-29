Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3 LIVE: Highlights after Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke goals at Hillsborough
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Hillsborough Stadium.
Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, ending a run of three consecutive wins, and will be looking to bounce back against a struggling Owls side.
Wednesday are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight league games this season, with problems mounting at Hillsborough.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3 (Ballard, 5) (Clarke, 8, 31 pen)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume (Seelt, 86), Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts (Aouchiche, 66) , Pritchard (Ba, 66), Clarke (Rigg, 76), Burstow (Rusyn, 76)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Ba, Rusyn, Hemir
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Vasquez, Valentin (Delgado, 73), Bernard, B. Diaby (Palmer, 79), Famewo, Paterson, Byers, Hendrick, Buckley (Gassama, 73), Musaba, Gregory (Fletcher, 79)
- Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Vaulks, Bakinson, Delgado, Gassama, Fletcher, Smith
Reaction from Hillsborough
FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 1 SUNDERLAND 3
Boos from the home fans at the full-time whistle.
90+6’ Wide from Musaba
Musaba sends a wild shot wide from the edge of the box.
90+3’ Byers header saved
A late chance for Wednesday as Patterson keeps out Byers’ header from point blank range.
The keeper keeps his clean sheet intact.
SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME
86’ Seelt on for his debut
ON: Seelt
OFF: Hume
Jenson Seelt comes on to make his Sunderland debut.
84’ Delgado booked
Delgado is booked for a late challenge on Rusyn.
Aouchiche then curled an effort wide from the following free-kick.
81’ Rusyn on the left
Rusyn has gone out to the left with Rigg playing as the furthest Sunderland player forward through the middle.
79’ More changes for Wednesday
ON: Fletcher and Palmer
OFF: Gregory and Diaby
Diaby is unable to continue after the clash of heads.
76’ Double change for Sunderland
ON: Rigg and Rusyn
OFF: Clarke and Burstow