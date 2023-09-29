News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3 LIVE: Highlights after Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke goals at Hillsborough

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Hillsborough Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 22:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, ending a run of three consecutive wins, and will be looking to bounce back against a struggling Owls side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight league games this season, with problems mounting at Hillsborough.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3 (Ballard, 5) (Clarke, 8, 31 pen)

Show new updates
21:59 BST

Reaction from Hillsborough

21:57 BSTUpdated 21:58 BST

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 1 SUNDERLAND 3

Boos from the home fans at the full-time whistle.

21:56 BST

90+6’ Wide from Musaba

Musaba sends a wild shot wide from the edge of the box.

21:53 BST

90+3’ Byers header saved

A late chance for Wednesday as Patterson keeps out Byers’ header from point blank range.

The keeper keeps his clean sheet intact.

21:50 BST

SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME

21:45 BST

86’ Seelt on for his debut

ON: Seelt

OFF: Hume

Jenson Seelt comes on to make his Sunderland debut.

21:44 BST

84’ Delgado booked

Delgado is booked for a late challenge on Rusyn.

Aouchiche then curled an effort wide from the following free-kick.

21:42 BST

81’ Rusyn on the left

Rusyn has gone out to the left with Rigg playing as the furthest Sunderland player forward through the middle.

21:39 BST

79’ More changes for Wednesday

ON: Fletcher and Palmer

OFF: Gregory and Diaby

Diaby is unable to continue after the clash of heads.

21:35 BSTUpdated 21:43 BST

76’ Double change for Sunderland

ON: Rigg and Rusyn

OFF: Clarke and Burstow

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayHillsboroughSunderland