Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, ending a run of three consecutive wins, and will be looking to bounce back against a struggling Owls side.

Wednesday are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight league games this season, with problems mounting at Hillsborough.

