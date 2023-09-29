Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke goals give Tony Mowbray’s side lead
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Hillsborough Stadium.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, ending a run of three consecutive wins, and will be looking to bounce back against a struggling Owls side.
Wednesday are bottom of the table after taking just two points from their first eight league games this season, with problems mounting at Hillsborough.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening:
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 2 (Ballard, 5) (Clarke, 8)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Ba, Rusyn, Hemir
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Vasquez, Valentin, Bernard, B. Diaby, Famewo, Paterson, Byers, Hendrick, Buckley, Musaba, Gregory
- Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Vaulks, Bakinson, Delgado, Gassama, Fletcher, Smith
26’ Sunderland in control
Sunderland are just enjoying a prolonged spell of possession, with Wednesday dropping back into a 5-4-1 formation.
There are more chants of ‘we want Dejphon out’ from the home fans.
20’ Patterson called into action
That was better from Wednesday after Musaba set up Buckley on the edge of the box. The latter then forced Patterson into a low save to win a corner.
The hosts then played the set-piece short before Musaba curled an effort over the bar.
14’ Unrest among the home fans
The home fans have already called for chairman Dejphon Chansiri to get out of their club and for manager Xisco Munoz to be sacked.
In contrast, the Sunderland fans are having a great time, with their team knocking the ball around in midfield.
8’ GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! CLARKE!!
It’s two!
Burstow played an excellent lofted pass out to Clarke on the right and the winger did the rest.
Clarke quickly cut inside and hit a low shot into the far corner, his sixth goal of the season.
There are loud boos from the home fans.
5’ GOOOOOOOOAAALLLL!!! BALLARD!!!
Sunderland lead!
The Black Cats won a free-kick from the edge of the box after Bellingham was fouled by Byers. Pritchard’s free-kick then hit the wall and went behind for a corner.
Pritchard then took an in-swinging set-piece which was headed home by Ballard, who got away from Diaby to convert the chance. Vasquz got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.
0-1!
3’ How Sunderland have started
As they did against Cardiff and Blackburn, Sunderand have started with Bellingham in midfield alongside Neil.
Wednesday looked to attack down the right from the off through Valentin but Neil intercepted the wideman’s low cross.
KICK-OFF!
Here come the players!
What to make of those sides
So it’s one change for Sunderland following Sunday’s defeat against Cardiff, with Patrick Roberts replacing Abdoullah Ba who drops to the bench.
Sheffield Wednesday are without midfielder Barry Bannan due to an injury, with Owls boss Xisco Munoz making two changes following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Swansea.
George Byers and Callum Paterson are the players who come in, with Juan Delgado dropping to the bench.