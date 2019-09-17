'Sell him in January!': Sunderland fans react angrily to Benji Kimpioka and his agent
Sunderland manager Jack Ross revealed yesterday that under-23 starlet Benji Kimpioka had been offered a ‘good contract’ to stay at the Stadium of Light with striker is entering the last 12 months of his current deal.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 12:03 pm
According to his agent, Kimpioka is holding out for reassurances of first-team opportunities but would consider a move elsewhere if a deal can’t be done with the North East club.
Understandably, many supporters are drawing comparisons with ex-Cats youngsters Joel Asoro and Josh Maja – who both ended up leaving the club. Here’s how YOU reacted: