The scatching dressing room verdict on Sunderland's defeat at Lincoln City

Joel Lynch says Sunderland's woeful showing at Sincil Bank 'can't happen again'

The Black Cats fell to their second league defeat of the season as Ipswich Town opened up an eight-point gap at the top of League One.

“We’re disappointed and embarrassed as well,” Lynch said.

“It just wasn't good enough, the players out on the pitch know that, it just wasn't good enough.

“Coming of the last two games it's been positive, the feeling around the place is a lot better.

“To come here and do that is not acceptable.

“The players in the dressing room know it. It's nobody elses fault.

“You have to take it as a blip, I know I'll get a lot of stick for saying that and everyone is upset,” he added.

“But you have to move on from it and we just can't let it happen again.

“We've got to put it right.

“We've go to do the basics right.

“There's pressure on us to win games but we've got good enough players to do it.

“It's got to be a one off.

“We've got to look back at in five or six games time, we've got to be back winning and [so be able to] brush it under the table.”

Willis added: “It wasn’t good enough and the result and the performance shows that. We need to turn that around quickly.

“You can see from watching that that’s not what we’re about.

“They were bright very early on. They started quickly and put us on the back foot from the starting whistle but we had to deal with that and see that period out.

“There was still a long way to go in the game from 1-0 down but we didn’t quite manage to turn it around from there.

“It wasn’t good enough first half and we needed to find it within ourselves to go out in the second half, change things around and put things in our favour. We certainly didn’t manage to do that.