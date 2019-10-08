Roy Keane hints at managerial return as Sam Allardyce reacts to Sunderland vacancy
Roy Keane has hinted that he is eyeing a return to management - having been installed as one of the early favourites to repalce Jack Ross at Sunderland.
Ross was dismissed from the Stadium of Light today [8 October], with Stewart Donald opting to make a change in the dugout after a mixed run of form.
And Keane - who previously managed the Black Cats between 2006 and 2008 - is viewed a frontrunner for the vacancy.
Indeed, the former Manchester United midfielder has revealed that he would be interested in a return to management, although he feels he it could be a ‘long way back’.
“I hope so, I hope so,” said Keane, when asked by Sky Sports if he would return to management in the near future.
“I think it's maybe going to be a long way back for me.
"I hope so though. I want to give it another crack, hopefully I deserve another opportunity.
"I think you're always learning, there's loads of parts - even dealing with the media, if I go back as a manager.
"I felt there was a lot of good stuff I did at Sunderland.”
Sam Allardyce, however, looks unlikely to seal a return to the Stadium of Light - having said there is ‘not a chance’ of him succeeding Jack Ross.
Speaking on TalkSport, Allardyce said: “Unfortunately not, there’s not a chance.
“I loved my time there but I don’t think it's right to go back.”