The Roar! Takeover update, McLaughlin v Burge and Lincoln City preview in episode nine
Episode nine of our new Sunderland AFC podcast – ‘The Roar’ – is now available!
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 17:30 pm
This week, our chief Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith is joined by Richard Mennear and Mark Donnelly to discuss the latest goings-on at the Stadium of Light.
Our panel cast an eye over the MK Dons win, provide a takeover update, discuss the goalkeeping dilemma facing Jack Ross and look ahead to Lincoln City. You can listen to the podcat on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Podcasts and more!