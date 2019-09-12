The Roar! TAKEOVER SPECIAL, Accrington Stanley preview & Marc McNulty analysis in our new SAFC podcast

Recorded at the University of Sunderland, The Echo's SAFC team - Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly - return to talk all things takeover.

By James Copley
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:56 pm
The Roar Podcast!

The trio also previews Sunderland's upcoming fixture with Accrington Stanley, assesses Marc McNulty and analyses the Black Cats' League One rivals.

Listen on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Podcasts and more!