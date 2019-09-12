The Roar! TAKEOVER SPECIAL, Accrington Stanley preview & Marc McNulty analysis in our new SAFC podcast
Recorded at the University of Sunderland, The Echo's SAFC team - Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly - return to talk all things takeover.
By James Copley
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:56 pm
The trio also previews Sunderland's upcoming fixture with Accrington Stanley, assesses Marc McNulty and analyses the Black Cats' League One rivals.
Listen on iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Podcasts and more!