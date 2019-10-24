The Roar Podcast! Phil Parkinson offers thoughts on Aiden McGeady and provides update on Lynden Gooch
James Copley and Richard Mennear mull over Sunderland's superb victory over Tranmere Rovers at the Stadium of Light.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 6:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 6:30 pm
This week's podcast also features audio from new manager Phil Parkinson as the ex-Bolton boss discusses Lynden Gooch and Aiden McGeady ahead of the Black Cats’ trip to Meadow Park to face Shrewsbury Town
Available on Acast, iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.