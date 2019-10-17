The Roar Podcast! Phil Parkinson ANNOUNCED as new Sunderland AFC boss
Echo writers Phil Smith and James Copley are joined by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Sunderland AFC commentator Nick Barnes to discuss Phill Parkinson’s appointment.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 18:00 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 18:00 pm
The former Bolton manager was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal this morning before holding training and meeting the media this afternoon.
Our podcast team react to the appointment and ponder what Parkinson can bring to Sunderland ahead of the Black Cats’ trip to Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.
Listen on iTunes, Acast, Spotify, Google Podcasts… just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’