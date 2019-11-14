The Roar Podcast! Analysing Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and the Companies House documents
What do the new documents shown on the Companies House website mean for Sunderland AFC?
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Our podcast team – Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley – shed some slight on the issue and discuss owner Stewart Donald’s live radio interview yesterday evening.
The trio also mull over the Black Cats’ embarrassing defeat at Glanford Park against League Two Scunthorpe United in the Leasing.com Trophy and preview the trip to Gillingham in the FA Cup.
