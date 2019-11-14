The Roar Podcast! Analysing Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and the Companies House documents

The Roar Podcast!

Our podcast team – Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley – shed some slight on the issue and discuss owner Stewart Donald’s live radio interview yesterday evening.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio also mull over the Black Cats’ embarrassing defeat at Glanford Park against League Two Scunthorpe United in the Leasing.com Trophy and preview the trip to Gillingham in the FA Cup.