The Roar! Phil Smith's TAKEOVER update with reader questions answered in new SAFC podcast
Recorded at the University of Sunderland, The Echo's SAFC team are back with another podcast - which includes a key takeover update from chief writer Phil Smith.
By James Copley
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Richard Mennear and Mark Donnelly complete this week's line-up, with the trio answering reader questions on Jack Ross and Sunderland's upcoming trip to Bolton Wanderers in League One.
Listen using iTunes, Spotify, & Soundcloud.