The Roar! Phil Parkinson's Sunderland selection dilemmas assessed, Aiden McGeady under the spotlight plus Southend build-up
Our team of Sunderland AFC writers return with their latest SAFC podcast ahead of the visit of Southend United.
Friday, 1st November 2019, 4:45 pm
As ever, there is plenty to discuss ahead of the Southend game with Phil Parkinson weighing up his best team and formation ahead of the game plus we assess Aiden McGeady’s impact this season and look back at the Shrewsbury Town defeat and Carabao Cup exit at Oxford.
The podcast is available now on Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts and Soundcloud, via the link below.