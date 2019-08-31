The team Sunderland fans want to see today.

Revealed! The Sunderland starting XI fans want to see against Peterborough United - with SEVEN changes

Sunderland face Peterborough this afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium – but which team would Black Cats supporters like to see Jack Ross select?

By James Copley
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 11:50

Well, fans have made a whopping SEVEN changes to the starting XI which triumphed over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Will Sunderland fans pick Will Grigg over Charlie Wyke after his well-taken goal against Premier League opposition? And will energetic midfielder George Dobson get the nod in midfield after his midweek strike?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how fans voted in our social media polls.

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin

The Scot gets the nod in Sunderland fans' team with a whopping 93%.

Photo: Frank Ried

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. LB - Denver Hume

Another huge majority prefer Denver Hume, 95% voted for the local lad.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Alim Ozturk

55% of you voted to restore the Turkish defender to the starting XI over Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Jordan Willis

Willis also gets the nod in the heart of defence with 55%.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3