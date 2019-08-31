Revealed! The Sunderland starting XI fans want to see against Peterborough United - with SEVEN changes
Sunderland face Peterborough this afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium – but which team would Black Cats supporters like to see Jack Ross select?
By James Copley
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 11:50
Well, fans have made a whopping SEVEN changes to the starting XI which triumphed over Burnley at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Will Sunderland fans pick Will Grigg over Charlie Wyke after his well-taken goal against Premier League opposition? And will energetic midfielder George Dobson get the nod in midfield after his midweek strike?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how fans voted in our social media polls.