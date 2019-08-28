Revealed! The Sunderland starting XI fans want to see against Burnley - with FIVE changes
Sunderland face Burnley tonight at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup second round – but what team would Black Cats supporters like to see Jack Ross select?
By James Copley
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 13:50
Well, fans have made a whopping FIVE changes to starting XI which triumphed over AFC Wimbledon in League at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, Chris Maguire’s hat-trick propelling his side to a memorable victory.
Will Sunderland fans pick misfiring striker Will Grigg to start over the inform Charlie Wyke? Will Denver Hume start at left-back in Ross’ side?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how fans voted in our social media polls.