Revealed! The Sunderland starting XI fans want to see against Burnley - with FIVE changes

Sunderland face Burnley tonight at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup second round – but what team would Black Cats supporters like to see Jack Ross select?

By James Copley
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 13:50

Well, fans have made a whopping FIVE changes to starting XI which triumphed over AFC Wimbledon in League at the Stadium of Light last Saturday, Chris Maguire’s hat-trick propelling his side to a memorable victory.

Will Sunderland fans pick misfiring striker Will Grigg to start over the inform Charlie Wyke? Will Denver Hume start at left-back in Ross’ side?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how fans voted in our social media polls.

1. GK - Lee Burge

Burge gets the nod over first choice Jon McLaughlin with 68% of the vote.

2. RB - Conor McLaughlin

Fans would like to see Luke O'Nien rested with 65% of you voting for summer signing McLaughlin in our Twitter poll.

3. LB - Denver Hume

Sunderland fans voted to start Hume with a whopping 75%!

4. CB - Jordan Willis

Willis gets the nod with 31% of the vote, just in front of Tom Flanagan (30%) and Joel Lynch (27%).

