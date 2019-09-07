The most Instagrammed stadiums in England - where does Sunderland rank?

Revealed! The 20 most Instagrammed sports stadiums in England - Sunderland above Newcastle United!

Live Rugby Tickets have analysed social media buzz to reveal the most Instagrammed sports stadiums in England – with the Stadium of Light ranking high in the list!

By James Copley
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 14:12

For each English sports stadium, the number of Instagram hashtags have been collected to produce the results – with Sunderland’s stadium above Newcastle United’s St James’s Park and in the top-20 alongside Old Trafford and Wembley Stadium.

1. Anfield

# - Number of hashtags: 893,689

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Old Trafford

# - Number of hashtags: 823,270

Photo: Jan Kruger

3. Allianz Park

# - Number of hashtags: 429,294

Photo: David Rogers

4. Stamford Bridge

# - Number of hashtags: 385,149

Photo: Clive Rose

