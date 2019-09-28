Revealed! The surprising starting XI Sunderland AFC fans want to see against MK Dons - with KEY man benched
Sunderland toppled Premier League Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup mid-week – a ninth-miniute Max Power screamer handing Jack Ross an important result.
It’s League One where the Black Cats struggle, however. Sunderland drew with Bolton Wanderers last weekend, prompting some fans to chant for the manager to be relieved of his duties.
On Saturday, MK Dons travel to the Stadium of Light, in a huge game in Ross’ managerial tenure.
But what starting XI do supporters want the manager to select? Will Max Power retain his position in midfield?
