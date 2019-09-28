This is the starting XI Sunderland AFC fans want to see against MK Dons in League One at the Stadium of Light this Saturday.

Revealed! The surprising starting XI Sunderland AFC fans want to see against MK Dons - with KEY man benched

Sunderland toppled Premier League Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup mid-week – a ninth-miniute Max Power screamer handing Jack Ross an important result.

By James Copley
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am
It’s League One where the Black Cats struggle, however. Sunderland drew with Bolton Wanderers last weekend, prompting some fans to chant for the manager to be relieved of his duties.

On Saturday, MK Dons travel to the Stadium of Light, in a huge game in Ross’ managerial tenure.

But what starting XI do supporters want the manager to select? Will Max Power retain his position in midfield?

Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

1. GK - Lee Burge

Lee Burge's solid performances against Burnley and Sheffield United have prompted Sunderland fans to vote the stopper in over first choice Jon McLaughlin. Burge gets the nod with 69% of the vote.

2. RB - Luke O'Nien

Ever-present for Sunderland this season and last, Luke O'Nien gets the not with 64% of the fans vote.

3. LB - Laurens De Bock

92% of Sunderland supporters voted for the Leeds loanee.

4. CB - Joel Lynch

After a strong first-team debut against Sheffield United, 49% of Sunderland fans in our Twitter poll voted for Joel Lynch to start at centre-back against MK Dons.

