Revealed! The Sunderland team fans want to see against Shrewsbury - with ONE change
Sunderland travel to Shrewsbury Town this afternoon with Phil Parkinson facing some selection dilemmas.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:00 am
An impressive performance in midweek culminated in a 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers, and Parkinson will now have to decide whether to stick or twist as his side head to Shropshire. And Sunderland’s fans have offered their advice to the new manager, urging him to make just ONE change - despite a hectic run of fixtures in the coming weeks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team supporters want to start at Shrewsbury: