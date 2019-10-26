Could this be the team Phil Parkinson selects at Shrewsbury?

Revealed! The Sunderland team fans want to see against Shrewsbury - with ONE change

Sunderland travel to Shrewsbury Town this afternoon with Phil Parkinson facing some selection dilemmas.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:00 am
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 8:00 am

An impressive performance in midweek culminated in a 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers, and Parkinson will now have to decide whether to stick or twist as his side head to Shropshire. And Sunderland’s fans have offered their advice to the new manager, urging him to make just ONE change - despite a hectic run of fixtures in the coming weeks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the team supporters want to start at Shrewsbury:

1. GK: Lee Burge

Having impressed after being handed a chance by Parkinson, it's no surprise that 95% of supporters want to see Burge start again at Shrewsbury.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien returned to his full-back berth during the midweek win over Tranmere, and 87% of supporters have called for him to stay there.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Jordan Willis

Sunderland kept their first league clean sheet of the term on Tuesday evening and, having impressed in that game, 61% of voters feel Willis should start again.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB: Joel Lynch

Lynch and Willis have formed an impressive pairing in recent weeks, with 58% of supporters keen to see that continue against the Shrews.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
