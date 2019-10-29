Revealed! Sunderland fans want to see promising striker Benji Kimpioka start against Oxford United
Sunderland are back on the road tonight away to Oxford United in the Carabao Cup - and fans want to see Benji Kimpioka handed a start.
Phil Parkinson is expected to make several changes to his Sunderland side as he wants to see all of his players in action, the new boss taking charge of his fourth game since replacing Jack Ross.
Charlie Wyke (ankle), Lynden Gooch (ankle), Chris Maguire (suspended) and Lee Burge (thigh) will miss the game.
Dylan McGeouch, Grant Leadbitter, Tom Flanagan are expected to be handed starts, with fans also keen to see Kimpioka start.
We asked readers whether they want to see him start in a poll in our live daily blog.
Hundreds had their say with 70% calling for the young Swedish striker to be handed a chance to show what he can do.
