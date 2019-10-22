This is the team Sunderland fans want Phil Parkinson to play tonight against Tranmere Rovers.

Revealed! The Sunderland AFC starting XI fans want Phil Parkinson to pick against Tranmere Rovers

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening as the Black Cats look to bounce back from defeat Wycombe Wanderers.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 1:04 pm

But what team do supporters want to see Parkinson play?

With Aiden McGeady suspended and Charlie Wyke injured, Sunderland’s new boss has a few selection headaches.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see who fans selected in their starting XI to face Tranmere Rovers in League One.

1. GK - Lee Burge

2. RB - Conor McLaughlin

3. LB - Laurens De Bock

4. CB - Jordan Willis

