This is the starting XI Sunderland fans want to see Jack Ross pick against Rotherham United tonight.

Sunderland face Rotherham United tonight in League One with Jack Ross’ side looking to capitalise on a strong showing against Accrington Stanley last weekend.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 12:45 pm

But who do fans want to see the manager pick in the Black Cats’ starting XI? Supporters had their say in our online Twitter polls and have named a strong side. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the fans starting line-up.

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin

The Scottish shot-stopper wins the public vote with 84%.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB - Luke O'Nien

A fan favourite, O'Nien gets in the team as right-back with 78% of the vote.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. LB - Denver Hume

Hume's managing to keep new signing Laurens De Bock out of Jack Ross' and fans' starting XI. The left-back gets the nod with 78%.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Jordan Willis

The solid defender gets the nod at centre-back with 85%.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
