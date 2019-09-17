Revealed! The starting XI Sunderland fans want to see against Rotherham United - no room for new signings
Sunderland face Rotherham United tonight in League One with Jack Ross’ side looking to capitalise on a strong showing against Accrington Stanley last weekend.
By James Copley
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 12:45 pm
But who do fans want to see the manager pick in the Black Cats’ starting XI? Supporters had their say in our online Twitter polls and have named a strong side. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the fans starting line-up.