Revealed! The starting XI Sunderland fans want to see against Accrington Stanley - no room for expensive striker
Sunderland welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday as Jack Ross’ side look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Peterborough before the international break.
By James Copley
Friday, 13th September 2019, 15:15 pm
But who do Sunderland fans want to see named in the starting XI following the frustrating defeat to Darren Ferguson’s side? Charlie Wyke is suspended but will supporters opt for Will Grigg or Marc McNulty as his replacement? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.