Revealed! The starting XI Sunderland fans want to see against Accrington Stanley - no room for expensive striker

Sunderland welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday as Jack Ross’ side look to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Peterborough before the international break.

By James Copley
Friday, 13th September 2019, 15:15 pm

But who do Sunderland fans want to see named in the starting XI following the frustrating defeat to Darren Ferguson’s side? Charlie Wyke is suspended but will supporters opt for Will Grigg or Marc McNulty as his replacement? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin

Sunderland's Scottish shot-stopper scooped 89% of the vote over second choice Lee Burge.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. RB - Luke O'Nien

The right-back gets the not from Sunderland supporters with 67% of the vote.

Photo: FRANK REID

3. CB - Jordan Willis

The strong centre-back gets the nod with a whopping 68% of the vote.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. LB - Laurens De Bock

Sunderland fans are in favour of the Leeds loanee making his debut. 54% of fans voted for him over Dever Hume and Conor McLaughlin.

Photo: Tim Richardson

