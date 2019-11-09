Revealed! The starting XI Sunderland AFC fans want Phil Parkinson to pick against Gillingham

This is the starting XI fans want Phil Parkinson to pick against Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Sunderland face Gillingham in the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light today.

By James Copley
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 8:00 am
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 8:05 am

And fans have had their say on what starting XI they’d like to see manager Phil Parkinson start in our social media polls.

With the priority for Sunderland this season being League One, do supporters want to see the Black Cats new manager mix it up?

Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin

2. LB - Denver Hume

The defender may miss out due to an illness, Phil Parkinson confirmed yesterday. Sunderland AFC have Laurens De Bock as back-up. Photo by Frank Reid.

3. RB - Conor McLaughlin

4. CB - Jordan Willis

