Revealed! How the Sunderland dressing room have reacted to the prospective American takeover
Max Power has revealed that the Sunderland dressing room have managed to ‘black out’ rumours of a takeover at the Stadium of Light - despite two potential investors attending the win over AFC Wimbledon.
John Phelan and Robert Platek - two of the four American businessman looking to take a controlling stake in the club, were pictured watching on as Power and co registered a fourth straight win.
The duo look set to be joined by Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell on a new-look board, with the latter set to take only a minority share.
And while their appearance on Wearside over the weekend had supporters excited, Power confirmed that it was not a hot topic of conversation in the dressing room.
“Not really, no,” said the midfielder, when asked if the rumours had been discussed.
“As players, our full focus was on the game. We leave that sort of stuff to other people.
“You black out as much outside noise as possible and just focus on the task at hand.
“There was no mention of it before the game, so we just cracked on with the match.”
But Power is hopeful that the club’s potential new owners were left impressed after a dominant performance on home soil.
“We wanted to go out and get three points and I’m sure they would have been impressed,” he admitted.
“It’s nice that they came and witnessed a win, the fans were in great voice and it was a good day.
“I’m sure that might have given them a nudge in what to do.”