Revealed! How the bookies predict League One will finish - with all eyes on Sunderland, Ipswich and Portsmouth

Betting analyst and expert Mark O’Haire has condensed the bookies' odds for the 2019-20 League One season into one useful list – with all eyes on Sunderland plus League One newcomers Bolton, Bury, Lincoln and Ipswich.

By James Copley
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 11:58

Sunderland will be looking to kick on for automatic promotion after late heartache in the play-off final against Charlton at Wembley last season. Jack Ross’ side possesses quality and depth – but where do the bookies have the Black Cats finishing after last season’s heartbreak?

1. 24th

Bury

2. 23rd

Bolton

3. 22nd

Wycombe Wanderers

4. 21st

Accrington Stanley

