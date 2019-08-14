Revealed! How many tickets Portsmouth have sold ahead of Sunderland clash
Portsmouth have only sold 800 of their 2,000 ticket allocation ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at the Stadium of Light.
The League One clash is an early 12.30pm kick-off due to the game being on Sky so the dip in numbers is understandable given the Pompey fanbase face a 669-mile round-trip.
The two sides have done battle five times over the past year, home and away in the league, the Checkatrade Trophy final and two-leg play-off semi-final.
Pompey’s away allocation had already been cut from last season’s 3,000 for the April game after a smoke bomb was thrown into the home end of the stadium, leaving a supporter needing medical attention.
This led local council chiefs to recommend capping away tickets when Pompey came to town.
And the Portsmouth News report only 800 tickets have been sold so far out of the reduced allocation.