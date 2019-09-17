Revealed! How many tickets have been sold for Sunderland v Rotherham United
Sunderland AFC could see their lowest home crowd of the campaign thus far as they welcome Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light.
The Millers are set to visit Wearside this evening [Tuesday, September 17] in the Black Cats’ fourth League One outing on home soil.
And a crowd of under 30,000 looks set to descend on the Stadium of Light for the clash – which is Sunderland’s first midweek game at home this season.
As of 11:30am on the day of the game, 27,227 tickets had been snapped up in the home ends of the stadium.
This figure does not include hospitality areas within the ground or away tickets – with Rotherham having sold 817 tickets as of 12pm on Monday, September 17.
Ticket sales have risen dramatically in the past 24 hours, but the final attendance could still fall below the 29,140 that watched the Black Cats beat Portsmouth in what is the club’s lowest attendance of the season to date.
However, fans can still purchase tickets right up until kick-off at the Stadium of Light – with the club having confirmed that cash turnstiles will be in operation.
A statement read: “Turnstiles 37-38 in the south east corner and 47-48 in the north east corner will be open for home fans. Tickets are priced at £20 for all ages.
“If you wish to purchase a concessions tickets, please head to the Stadium of Light box office.
“Please note, the Stadium of Light ticket office will be open from 12pm on Tuesday.”