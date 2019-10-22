Revealed: How many tickets have been sold for Phil Parkinson's first home game as Sunderland AFC manager
Phil Parkinson will lead Sunderland at the Stadium of Light for the first time this evening as the Black Cats welcome Tranmere Rovers – but how many tickets have been sold for the clash?
Parkinson’s reign started with defeat at Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, and the former Bolton and Charlton chief will be hoping for a better performance when the newly-promoted side visit Wearside.
And another bumper crowd looks set to cheer on Parkinson’s outfit in his first home game – with over 27,000 tickets already sold in the home ends of the Stadium of Light.
As of 9am on the morning of the game, 27,138 tickets had been sold for the clash, with that figure not including those snapped up by away fans or spectators watching from hospitality areas. That means the total figure is likely to increase further before this evening’s game.
Tickets for the clash are still available up until kick-off, with cash turnstiles available on the night.
A club statement read: “Supporters are advised to take advantage of our digital match tickets which can be sent straight to your mobile device.
However, turnstiles 37-38 and 49-50 will be available for supporters wishing to pay on the night, they will open from 6.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £20, however, if you wish to purchase a concessions ticket you will need to visit the Box Office.”
If you can't make it to the game, the Echo will be running a live blog from the Stadium of Light.