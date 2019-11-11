Revealed: The exciting non-league ties Sunderland could face in the FA Cup second round
Sunderland AFC will be in the hat when the draw for the second round of the FA Cup is made - but who could they be paired with?
The Black Cats will have to overcome Gillingham in a replay to seal passage through to round two, but will find out their potential opponents this evening when the draw is made.
But when is the draw, and who could Phil Parkinson’s side face? Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the draw for the second round of the FA Cup?
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will be made on Monday, November 11 - with the draw timed to take place ‘between 7pm and 7:30pm’.
Dion Dublin and Mark Bright will conduct the draw, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two.
Who are some of the more interesting teams Sunderland could face?
There are still a number of non-league sides left in the draw, who could face Sunderland if they can sneak past Gillingham.
Chichester City are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition having received a bye through the first round, while Maldon & Tiptree are also in the hat after beating League Two side Leyton Orient in round one.
Kingstonian progressed having beaten Macclesfield Town, while Dover Athletic could be one to watch having beaten Sol Campbell’s Southend United.
Local non-league sides Hartlepool United and Darlington will also be in the draw but, similarly to Sunderland, they’ll have to overcome Yeovil and Walsall respectively to seal progression.
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second round draw?
A full list of ball numbers for the draw are below:
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Solihull Moors
3 Crawley Town
4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth
5 Coventry City
6 Sunderland or Gillingham
7 Carlisle United
8 Plymouth Argyle
9 Altrincham
10 Wrexham or Rochdale
11 Maidstone United
12 Maldon & Tiptree
13 Northampton Town
14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
15 Cambridge United or Exeter City
16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh
17 Salford City or Burton Albion
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley
20 Notts County
21 Walsall or Darlington
22 AFC Fylde
23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
24 Oxford United
25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City
26 Grimsby Town or Newport County
27 Oldham Athletic
28 Mansfield Town
29 Dover Athletic
30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers
31 Boston United
32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town
33 Crewe Alexandra
34 Fleetwood Town
35 Kingstonian
36 Rotherham United
37 Blackpool
38 Port Vale
39 Stevenage or Peterborough United
40 Chichester City
When will FA Cup second round ties be played?
The second round of the FA Cup is currently scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 30.
Games can be played any time from the Friday evening to the Monday evening, however, based upon whether they are televised.
How much prize money is on offer in the FA Cup second round?
The 20 victorious teams in the second round of the FA Cup will pocket a sum of £54,000.
Those selected for television coverage will net an additional fee of around £75,000.