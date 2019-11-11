Revealed: The exciting non-league ties Sunderland could face in the FA Cup second round

Who could Sunderland face in the FA Cup?

The Black Cats will have to overcome Gillingham in a replay to seal passage through to round two, but will find out their potential opponents this evening when the draw is made.

But when is the draw, and who could Phil Parkinson’s side face? Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the draw for the second round of the FA Cup?

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will be made on Monday, November 11 - with the draw timed to take place ‘between 7pm and 7:30pm’.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Dublin and Mark Bright will conduct the draw, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two.

Who are some of the more interesting teams Sunderland could face?

There are still a number of non-league sides left in the draw, who could face Sunderland if they can sneak past Gillingham.

Chichester City are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition having received a bye through the first round, while Maldon & Tiptree are also in the hat after beating League Two side Leyton Orient in round one.

Kingstonian progressed having beaten Macclesfield Town, while Dover Athletic could be one to watch having beaten Sol Campbell’s Southend United.

Local non-league sides Hartlepool United and Darlington will also be in the draw but, similarly to Sunderland, they’ll have to overcome Yeovil and Walsall respectively to seal progression.

What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second round draw?

A full list of ball numbers for the draw are below:

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Solihull Moors

3 Crawley Town

4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth

5 Coventry City

6 Sunderland or Gillingham

7 Carlisle United

8 Plymouth Argyle

9 Altrincham

10 Wrexham or Rochdale

11 Maidstone United

12 Maldon & Tiptree

13 Northampton Town

14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

15 Cambridge United or Exeter City

16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh

17 Salford City or Burton Albion

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley

20 Notts County

21 Walsall or Darlington

22 AFC Fylde

23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

24 Oxford United

25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City

26 Grimsby Town or Newport County

27 Oldham Athletic

28 Mansfield Town

29 Dover Athletic

30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers

31 Boston United

32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town

33 Crewe Alexandra

34 Fleetwood Town

35 Kingstonian

36 Rotherham United

37 Blackpool

38 Port Vale

39 Stevenage or Peterborough United

40 Chichester City

When will FA Cup second round ties be played?

The second round of the FA Cup is currently scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 30.

Games can be played any time from the Friday evening to the Monday evening, however, based upon whether they are televised.

How much prize money is on offer in the FA Cup second round?

The 20 victorious teams in the second round of the FA Cup will pocket a sum of £54,000.