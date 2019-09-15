Revealed! 21 photos Sunderland fans will love after Jack Ross' men overcome Accrington Stanley
Sunderland came from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 3-1 at the Wham Stadium yesterday in League One – with goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty handing Jack Ross’ men the win.
By James Copley
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 11:08 am
Here, we’ve compiled 21 of the best photos throughout the memorable afternoon. The Black Cats are now three points of the top with a game in hand, but can you spot yourself amongst the huge crowd of Sunderland supporters?
Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.