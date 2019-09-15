Lynden Gooch scored Sunderland's first with a stunning effort.

Revealed! 21 photos Sunderland fans will love after Jack Ross' men overcome Accrington Stanley

Sunderland came from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 3-1 at the Wham Stadium yesterday in League One – with goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty handing Jack Ross’ men the win.

By James Copley
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 11:08 am

Here, we’ve compiled 21 of the best photos throughout the memorable afternoon. The Black Cats are now three points of the top with a game in hand, but can you spot yourself amongst the huge crowd of Sunderland supporters?

Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

1. A good 3-1 win

Sunderland fans enjoyed their day!

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Goooooch

Gooch in mid-volley action!

Photo: Ian Horrocks

3. A game they'll definitely remember...

For all the right reasons!

Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland players celebrate.

Photo: Ian Horriocks

