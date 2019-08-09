Who could Jack Ross be targeting in the left-back department?

Revealed! 13 left-backs Sunderland could sign to replace Bryan Oviedo - including Premier League and Championship talent

Denver Hume remains Sunderland’s only senior left-back after Bryan Oviedo’s departure but could the Black Cats tempt a player from the Premier League or Championship?

By James Copley
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 16:45

The transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs slammed shut yesterday, with the League One and Two deadline remaining open until September with Jack Ross in the market for a left-back.

Meaning Sunderland could target players from clubs who need to offload fringe players.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the options available:

1. Danny Fox - Wigan Athletic

The 33-year-old veteran featured sporadically for the Latics last season. Reaching the twilight of his career, Fox may be eager to start games and Wigan have several left-back options.

Photo: Stephen Pond

2. Sylvain Deslandes - Wolves

The 22-year-old France under-20 international is unlikely to break through at Premier League Wolves - meaning the left-back is likely seeking another loan move.

Photo: Jan Kruger

3. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - free agent

The ex-Manchester United man is a free agent and was last seen training with Sunderland's pre-season opponents Heerenveen. However, that arrangement has now ended.

Photo: Matthew Peters

4. Joe Mattock - Rotherham United

Mattock will be regarded as one of League One's better left-backs after coming down from the Championship last season. Sunderland may have to pay a sizeable fee should they wish to land him.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

