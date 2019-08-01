Revealed! 12 left-backs Sunderland could sign to replace Bryan Oviedo
Denver Hume remains Sunderland’s only senior left-back after Bryan Oviedo’s departure to FC Copenhagen.
By James Copley
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 11:51
Here, we take a look at some of the left-back options the Black Cats transfer team – and manager Jack Ross – may consider before deadline day. With Sunderland’s Scottish supremo looking to play a 3-5-2 formation this campaign, who could the Wearsiders sign before the transfer window slams shut? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the options available: