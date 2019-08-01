The left-backs Jack Ross could target

Revealed! 12 left-backs Sunderland could sign to replace Bryan Oviedo

Denver Hume remains Sunderland’s only senior left-back after Bryan Oviedo’s departure to FC Copenhagen.

By James Copley
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 11:51

Here, we take a look at some of the left-back options the Black Cats transfer team – and manager Jack Ross – may consider before deadline day. With Sunderland’s Scottish supremo looking to play a 3-5-2 formation this campaign, who could the Wearsiders sign before the transfer window slams shut? Scroll down and click through the pages to see the options available:

1. Danny Fox - Wigan Athletic

The 33-year-old veteran featured sporadically for the Latics last season. Reaching the twilight of his career, Fox may be eager to start games and Wigan have several left-back options.

2. Callum Elder - Leicester City

The 24-year-old found himself out on loan at Ipswich Town last season but didn't feature mich as the club were relegated from the Championship. Elder will be eager to gain more experience and a loan move could be beneficial for all parties.

3. Sylvain Deslandes - Wolves

The 22-year-old France under-20 international is unlikely to break through at Premier League Wolves - meaning the left-back is likely seeking another loan move.

4. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - free agent

The ex-Manchester United man is a free agent and was last seen training with Sunderland's pre-season opponents Heerenveen. However, that arrangement has now ended.

