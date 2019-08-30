It's been 20 years since Kevin Phillips won the 1999/00 European Golden Show award.

Remembering Kevin Phillips’ European Golden Shoe campaign as Sunderland finished seventh in the Premiership

Has it really been 20 years since Peter Reid’s Sunderland recorded a seventh-place finish at the end of the 1999/00 FA Carling Premiership season?

By James Copley
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 11:50

Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips stared as the Black Cats’ main striking duo, the latter hammering home 30 league goals, earning him the prestigious European Golden Shoe.

The ex-international striker remains the only Englishman to have won the award in its 51-year history in a list boasting Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Marco Van Basten Ronaldo de Lima and Francesco Totti.

Here, we take a look at every goal the little magician scored during a memorable season. Scroll down and click through the pages.

1. 10/08/1999 - Sunderland 2-0 Watford

After a disappointing opening day drubbing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Sunderland bounced back with a 2-0 win over Phillips’ former club Watford.The striker nabbed both goals, including a penalty and a sublime long-ranged effort.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

2. 21/08/1999 - Leeds 2-1 Sunderland

Reid’s men gained a credible home draw against Arsenal in-between the Watford and Leeds fixtures. Phillips’ goal put Sunderland ahead at half-time but Alex Rae’s red card changed the game and David O’Leary’s men ran out winners.

Photo: Getty

3. 25/08/1999 - Newcastle United 1-2 Sunderland

Four days later and Sunderland claimed a huge win over North East rivals Newcastle coming from a goal down. Quinn got the equaliser with a wonderful header, Phillips won it with an audacious chip.

Photo: Mark Thompson

4. 29/08/1999 - Sunderland 1-1 Coventry

A young Robbie Keane put the Sky Blues a goal up in the first half. In the second, Sunderland rallied and Phillips equalised, assisted by Paul Butler, in the 73rd minute.

Photo: Mark Thompson

