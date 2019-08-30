Remembering Kevin Phillips’ European Golden Shoe campaign as Sunderland finished seventh in the Premiership
Has it really been 20 years since Peter Reid’s Sunderland recorded a seventh-place finish at the end of the 1999/00 FA Carling Premiership season?
By James Copley
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 11:50
Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips stared as the Black Cats’ main striking duo, the latter hammering home 30 league goals, earning him the prestigious European Golden Shoe.
The ex-international striker remains the only Englishman to have won the award in its 51-year history in a list boasting Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Marco Van Basten Ronaldo de Lima and Francesco Totti.
