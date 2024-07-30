Sunderland are preparing to face Bradford in a pre-season friendly at Valley Parade - but who will start for Regis Le Bris’ side?
The Black Cats beat Blackpool 1-0 on Saturday, with Le Bris set to rotate his squad for the Bradford match. New signing Ian Poveda may be involved but may not be ready to start.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Bradford:
1. GK: Simon Moore
After arriving from Coventry on a free transfer, Moore, 34, is set to act as back-up for Sunderland's first-choice keeper Anthony Patterson this season.Photo: Stu Forster
2. SUB: Timothee Pembele
Pembele has to wait for his chance after arriving from PSG last summer. The 21-year-old started three games at the end of the 2023/24 season but still has Hume ahead of him in the right-back spot. He could benefit if Sunderland do play with wing-backs.Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Zak Johnson -
Johnson, 19, impressed on loan at Irish club Dundalk earlier this year. The teenager played 45 minutes against Blackpool on Saturday after Aji Alese picked up a minor injury. | Photo: National World
4. CB: Leo Hjelde
Hjelde missed Saturday’s match at Blackpool after suffering a knock in training but may be able to return for the Bradford match. | National WorldPhoto: Frank Reid
