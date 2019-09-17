'Is this reality?': Sunderland fans fume as key man dropped against Rotherham United
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland AFC side to face Rotherham United – and fans have been quick to react.
The Black Cats have made TWO changes from the side that beat Accrington Stanley, with Conor McLaughlin and Dylan McGeouch recalled to the side.
They replace Grant Leadbitter and Chris Maguire, which could mean Luke O’Nien takes on a more advanced role.
And here’s what fans had to say on social media after the team news was confirmed – with plenty commenting on Maguire’s absence:
@lincolnsafc posted: “Yes yes yes that’s our strongest team!!!”
@RamseySAFC added: “Why has he dropped Maguire???”
@AdamGill00 tweeted: “Really like the look of this team”
@andy_fox23 said: “Eh? Maguire dropped?!”
@summerside49 commented: “Possibly to play a 433 formation or 343. Rotherham not a bad side so pack midfield. Maguire and Wyke make it a strong bench. Least we will get to know if Onien can play midfield.”
@antony_waterson added: “We wanted o nien on midfield we get our wish. Bit harsh on Maguire but a very strong bench.”
@safcftm2016 posted: “Like this team...Maguire is better as impact off the bench anyway”
@asykes98 said: “is that O’Nien playing in midfield?? is this reality??? why has he dropped Maguire tho”
@LeeDoubleE_87 tweeted: “That’s the team I wanted to see. Especially the midfield. HAWAY!”
Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin, Hume, O’Nien, Ozturk, Willis, Dobson, McGeouch, Gooch, C McLaughlin, McGeady, McNulty
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, Flanagan, Maguire, Wyke, Leadbitter, Power, Grigg