Ranked: How Sunderland's pre-season results compare to their League One rivals

Sunderland rounded off their pre-season campaign on Saturday - but how do their results compare to their Championship rivals?

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 10:03
Sunderland manager Jack Ross

*Includes publicised behind closed doors friendlies. Here, using the usual key of three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero for a defeat, we rank every second-tier club's pre-season record in order to give us a rough idea of how the Black Cats’ promotion rivals are shaping up ahead of this weekend's big kick-off. Scroll and click through the pages:

P5 W0 D1 L4 GD-12 = 1 point
P5 W1 D1 L3 GD-3 = 4 points
P6 W2 D0 L2 GD-5 = 6 points
P4 W2 D0 L2 GD0 = 6 points
P6 W1 D3 L2 GD+1 = 6 points
P5 W2 D1 L2 GD-4 = 7 points
P5 W2 D1 L2 GD=+3 = 7 points
P6 W2 D2 L2 GD+1 = 8 points
P6 W2 D2 L2 GD+2 = 8 points
P7 W2 D3 L2 GD-4 = 9 points
P7 W2 D3 L0 GD-1 = 9 points
P5 W3 D0 L2 GD+1 = 9 points

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

P5 W2 D3 L0 GD+1 = 9 points
P5 W2 D3 L0 GD+6 = 9 points
P6 W3 D0 L3 GD+3 = 9 points
P10 W3 D1 L6 GD-4 = 10 points
P7 W3 D1 L3 GD+2 = 10 points
P6 W3 D2 L1 GD+11 = 11 points
P9 W3 D3 L3 GD-4 = 12 points
P6 W4 D1 L1 GD-4 = 13 points
P7 W4 D1 L2 GD+15 = 13 points
P8 W4 D2 L2 GD+9 = 14 points
P7 W6 D0 L1 GD+13 = 18 points
P9 W7 D1 L1 GD+21 = 22 points