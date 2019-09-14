'Quality!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes THREE changes at Accrington Stanley
Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to face Accrington Stanley – and supporters have been quick to react.
The Black Cats have made three changes from the side that lost at Peterborough United before the international break, with Ross able to welcome back key men Denver Hume and Chris Maguire in what is a welcome boost.
Also back in the line-up is George Dobson, with Max Power, Conor McLaughlin and the suspended Charlie Wyke dropping out the team.
Here’s what fans have been saying about the squad selection on social media:
@Lewis_H__ tweeted: “Finally Dobson!!!”
@Jake71121606 commented: “Quality lineup, fair play Jack. 3 points now lads”
@sunlunmaddog said: “Bout time Dobson gets a start nice big win lads come on”
@ileyACAB posted: “Our strongest line up imo”
@76skelly added: “Glad to see Maguire back. A decent 90 minute performance should see 3 points come back home”
@tmalbrghtn said: “Grant Leadbitter away from home needs to stop happening”
@Phillip_RJ89 commented: “Looks like a good, strong team for today! An excellent chance for Dobson, and McNulty returning is a real boost as well!”
@christianfors23 tweeted: “Have to win with that lineup, no excuses”
@PaulCopson7 added: “Looks good win today”
@DampDogBill asked: “No Mcgeouch? Crazy”
@gavwilssafc posted: “Dobbo is getting a brace today.”
Sunderland AFC XI: J McLaughlin, O'Nien, Ozturk, Willis, Hume, Dobson, Leadbitter, McGeady, Gooch, Maguire, McNulty
Sunderland AFC subs: Burge, Flanagan, McGeouch, C McLaughlin, Power, Embleton, Grigg