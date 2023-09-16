QPR 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Jack Colback shown red card as Steve Cook own goal draws Cats level
Updates, analysis and reaction from Loftus Road as Sunderland face QPR in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Loftus Road.
The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.
Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day:
LIVE: QPR 1 (Paal, 12) Sunderland 1 (Cook, own goal, 45)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Roberts, 45), Neil, Ekwah (Pritchard, 14), Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Roberts, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- QPR XI: Begovic, Kakay, Cook, Fox, Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal, Dozzell, Armstrong, Chair
- Subs: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Willock, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Adomah, Kolli, Dykes
Half-time change
ON: Roberts
OFF: Huggins
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
First-half thoughts from Loftus Road
HALF-TIME: QPR 1 SUNDERLAND 1
45+8’ GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! (Cook, own goal)
Sunderland are level!
Clarke cut in from the left and fired a shot at goal. The effort was on target but took a huge deflection off Cook, which diverted the ball past Begovic.
1-1.
45+4’ Over from Pritchard
That sums up Sunderland’s first half as Pritchard fires a long-range effort well over the bar.
45+1’ Ba cross goes out
More frustration for Sunderland after Ba cut in from the right and tried to pick out Bellingham with a cross.
The ball went out of play.
EIGHT MINUTES ADDED TIME
42’ Sloppy passing
Sunderland are conceding possession too cheaply when they get into the final third.
QPR haven’t really been tested since going down to 10 men, with their defence relatively comfortable.
37’ Another chance for Bellingham
Pritchard picked out Bellingham from a central position again there, but the former couldn’t make a clean connection after he was found in the box.