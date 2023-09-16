News you can trust since 1873
QPR 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Jack Colback shown red card as Steve Cook own goal draws Cats level

Updates, analysis and reaction from Loftus Road as Sunderland face QPR in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 16:16 BST
Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Loftus Road.

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.

Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day:

LIVE: QPR 1 (Paal, 12) Sunderland 1 (Cook, own goal, 45)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Roberts, 45), Neil, Ekwah (Pritchard, 14), Ba, Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Aouchiche, Roberts, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
  • QPR XI: Begovic, Kakay, Cook, Fox, Smyth, Colback, Field, Paal, Dozzell, Armstrong, Chair
  • Subs: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Willock, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Adomah, Kolli, Dykes
Show new updates
16:15 BST

Half-time change

ON: Roberts

OFF: Huggins

16:14 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

16:04 BST

First-half thoughts from Loftus Road

16:00 BST

HALF-TIME: QPR 1 SUNDERLAND 1

15:56 BSTUpdated 16:11 BST

45+8’ GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! (Cook, own goal)

Sunderland are level!

Clarke cut in from the left and fired a shot at goal. The effort was on target but took a huge deflection off Cook, which diverted the ball past Begovic.

1-1.

15:53 BST

45+4’ Over from Pritchard

That sums up Sunderland’s first half as Pritchard fires a long-range effort well over the bar.

15:51 BST

45+1’ Ba cross goes out

More frustration for Sunderland after Ba cut in from the right and tried to pick out Bellingham with a cross.

The ball went out of play.

15:49 BST

EIGHT MINUTES ADDED TIME

15:46 BST

42’ Sloppy passing

Sunderland are conceding possession too cheaply when they get into the final third.

QPR haven’t really been tested since going down to 10 men, with their defence relatively comfortable.

15:41 BSTUpdated 15:48 BST

37’ Another chance for Bellingham

Pritchard picked out Bellingham from a central position again there, but the former couldn’t make a clean connection after he was found in the box.

