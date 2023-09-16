Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland face QPR in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered from Loftus Road.

The Black Cats beat Southampton 5-0 before the international break, meaning they have taken seven points from their last three matches.

Despite losing three of their first five league games this season, QPR won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out.

