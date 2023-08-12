News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Preston 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis as Bradley Dack starts and Hemir is left out at Deepdale

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST

Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.

Preston were also knocked out of the cup on penalties by Salford in midweek, after drawing their season opener 1-1 against Bristol City last weekend.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the day:

LIVE: Preston 0 Sunderland 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
  • Subs: Bishop, Batth, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
  • Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Best, Ledson, Browne, McCann, Frokjaer, Keane
  • Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Woodburn, Rodriguez-Gentile, Holmes, Whatmough, Taylor, Leigh
15:13 BST

9’ Patterson called into action

Sunderland are just withstanding a bit of pressure at the moment.

First O’Nien had to head the ball behind for a corner after a cross from the right.

Then Best’s in-swinging delivery from the set-piece had to be punched away by Patterson.

15:11 BST

7’ preston wing-backs in advanced positions

Preston have started with a back three and wing-backs, who have started in advanced positions, particularly Potts on the right.

Browne and Frokjaer are playing just behind Keane up front.

15:05 BSTUpdated 15:14 BST

2’ How Sunderland have started

As expected, Sunderland have started in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dack starting as a false No 9.

Sunderland’s new signing went round to clasp hands with all his teammates before the kick-off.

Bellingham has started in the No 10 position once again.

15:03 BST

KICK-OFF!

15:00 BST

Here come the teams

14:48 BST

Warm-up time

14:10 BSTUpdated 14:13 BST

What to make of those sides

So it’s one change from the side which started against Ipswich last weekend.

Bradley Dack comes in to make his first Sunderland start, with Hemir dropping to the bench.

Jobe Bellingham keeps his place in the No 10 position, while it looks like he will rotate with Dack, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke.

As expected, Lynden Gooch isn’t named in the squad due to a minor hamstring injury.

Preston have named an unchanged starting XI following their 1-1 draw at Bristol City last weekend.

14:03 BST

How Preston will start

14:01 BST

BREAKING TEAM NEWS!

13:50 BST

The Sunderland squad have arrived

