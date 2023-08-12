Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.

Preston were also knocked out of the cup on penalties by Salford in midweek, after drawing their season opener 1-1 against Bristol City last weekend.