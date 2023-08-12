Preston 0 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Updates and analysis as Bradley Dack starts and Hemir is left out at Deepdale
The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.
Preston were also knocked out of the cup on penalties by Salford in midweek, after drawing their season opener 1-1 against Bristol City last weekend.
LIVE: Preston 0 Sunderland 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
- Subs: Bishop, Batth, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Best, Ledson, Browne, McCann, Frokjaer, Keane
- Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Woodburn, Rodriguez-Gentile, Holmes, Whatmough, Taylor, Leigh
9’ Patterson called into action
Sunderland are just withstanding a bit of pressure at the moment.
First O’Nien had to head the ball behind for a corner after a cross from the right.
Then Best’s in-swinging delivery from the set-piece had to be punched away by Patterson.
7’ preston wing-backs in advanced positions
Preston have started with a back three and wing-backs, who have started in advanced positions, particularly Potts on the right.
Browne and Frokjaer are playing just behind Keane up front.
2’ How Sunderland have started
As expected, Sunderland have started in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dack starting as a false No 9.
Sunderland’s new signing went round to clasp hands with all his teammates before the kick-off.
Bellingham has started in the No 10 position once again.
KICK-OFF!
Here come the teams
Warm-up time
What to make of those sides
So it’s one change from the side which started against Ipswich last weekend.
Bradley Dack comes in to make his first Sunderland start, with Hemir dropping to the bench.
Jobe Bellingham keeps his place in the No 10 position, while it looks like he will rotate with Dack, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke.
As expected, Lynden Gooch isn’t named in the squad due to a minor hamstring injury.
Preston have named an unchanged starting XI following their 1-1 draw at Bristol City last weekend.