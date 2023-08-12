Preston vs Sunderland LIVE: Transfer latest and team news ahead of Championship fixture at Deepdale
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship.
Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.
Preston were also knocked out of the cup on penalties by Salford in midweek, after drawing their season opener 1-1 against Bristol City last weekend.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the day:
LIVE: Preston vs Sunderland
Key Events
- Sunderland face Preston in the Championship at Deepdale (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats are aiming to record their first win of the season following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against Ipswich.
- Preston drew 1-1 at Bristol City in their first league game of the season last weekend.
- Trai Hume is available following his red card against Ipswich - after serving his one-match suspension in the Carabao Cup.
Transfer latest
Sunderland are still trying to bolster their striker options before the end of the transfer window, with Ross Stewart and Eliezer Mayenda still sidelined with injuries.
When asked about the situation yesterday, Mowbray said: “Every day there’s a bit of movement, so we are closer but not to the point where there is anybody through the door.
“I fully understand deals are difficult to do.
“The selling club can start really high and therefore the deals take a long time to get done. So we are closer? Yeah, but we can’t say there’s someone coming to help the team tomorrow.
He added:“There’s time, and we have to get it right and not just get any old footballer. We’re working hard, and hopefully we’ll have the right
“I know I stamp my feet at times, and yet I should say that we have a couple of strikers who are injured.”
There could also be departures at Sunderland before the end of the window, with uncertainty over the futures of Lynden Gooch, Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth.
Batth and Pritchard are set to be in the squad to face Preston, while Gooch will be absent due to his injury setback.
Predicted Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Best, Browne, Holmes, McCann, Frokjaer-Jensen, Keane
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Hemir
Ryan Lowe on Sunderland
After finishing 12th in the Championship last season, Preston drew their opening game of this season 1-1 at Bristol City.
Ryan Lowe’s side were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Salford on penalties in midweek.
Here’s what the Preston boss had to say when asked about Sunderland:
“They are a strong force. They were good last season. They’re missing a few players that they had on loan last year, but they’ve still got some fantastic quality.
“People talk about their front players but they’ve still got a solid defence, a good midfield and a good goalkeeper, and they’re well-drilled and well-coached.
“We know we’re in for a tough afternoon of course, but I’m sure Tony will be saying the same thing to his players about ours. We’re in for an interesting, entertaining game.”
Mowbray on Preston
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents:
“I think they are a really honest, hard-working team.
“They are well structured playing three at the back, three attacking players, the wing-backs play really aggressive and high.
“It’s always difficult. I spent five and a half years at Blackburn Rovers, which was less than 10 miles from Preston so we were very aware of Preston and them games were big games.
“Preston is always a difficult place to go, they are very emotional, very passionate about their football team. Historically Preston was one of the giants of English football.
“Whenever you go to Preston you know you are in for a really tough game and I’m sure we will be in for a tough game on Saturday.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Mowbray said in yesterday’s press conference that Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt are getting closer to making their injury comebacks.
The pair were pictured in training this week and Mowbray is hopeful the pair could return around September’s international break.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all remain sidelined, while new signing Eliezer Mayenda has a hamstring injury.
Lynden Gooch, who missed Tuesday’s match against Crewe, remains unavailable with a minor hamstring issue but could return for next weekend’s match against Rotherham.
Trai Hume is available following his red card against Ipswich, after serving his one-match suspension against Crewe in the cup.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture at Preston.
The Black Cats are looking to bounce back following last weekend’s defeat against Ipswich, as well as their Carabao Cup exit.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.