Sunderland are still trying to bolster their striker options before the end of the transfer window, with Ross Stewart and Eliezer Mayenda still sidelined with injuries.

When asked about the situation yesterday, Mowbray said: “Every day there’s a bit of movement, so we are closer but not to the point where there is anybody through the door.

“I fully understand deals are difficult to do.

“The selling club can start really high and therefore the deals take a long time to get done. So we are closer? Yeah, but we can’t say there’s someone coming to help the team tomorrow.

He added:“There’s time, and we have to get it right and not just get any old footballer. We’re working hard, and hopefully we’ll have the right

“I know I stamp my feet at times, and yet I should say that we have a couple of strikers who are injured.”

There could also be departures at Sunderland before the end of the window, with uncertainty over the futures of Lynden Gooch, Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth.