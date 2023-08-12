Preston 2 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Mads Frokjaer goal gives hosts win after Jack Clarke penalty
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship.
Sunderland face Preston North End in the Championship - and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Crewe in midweek, following a 2-1 loss against Ipswich in their first league game of the season.
Preston were also knocked out of the cup on penalties by Salford in midweek, after drawing their season opener 1-1 against Bristol City last weekend.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from Deepdale throughout the day:
LIVE: Preston 2 (Keane, 25) (Frokjaer, 60) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 31, pen)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah (Ba, 76), Roberts, Bellingham (Pritchard, 66), Clarke, Dack (Hemir, 66)
- Subs: Bishop, Batth, Huggins, Triantis, Rigg, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- Preston XI: Woodman, Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Best (Whatmough, 79), Ledson, Browne, McCann (Holmes, 76), Frokjaer (Woodburn, 85), Keane
- Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Bauer, Woodburn, Rodriguez-Gentile, Holmes, Whatmough, Taylor, Leigh
Reaction from Deepdale
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 PRESTON 2
90+4’ Patterson up
Pritchard is brought down near the Preston box, with Potts receiving a booking for the challenge.
Sunderland played the free-kick short before his effort was deflected wide.
Patterson then came up for the corner but Preston managed to clear.
Five minutes added time
89’ Ba cross cut out
Sunderland are mounting some late pressure but Preston are defending well.
Ba’s cross has just been cut out by Whatmough.
88’ Important block by Hume
Sunderland were almost caught on the counter attack again there before Hume made a committed block to deny Keane.
85’ Another Preston change
ON: Woodburn
OFF: Frokjaer
84’ Penalty appeal
Sunderland fans behind the goal are appealing for a penalty after Cirkin went down inside the Preston box.
Nothing given.
82’ Sloppy from O’Nien
Another loose pass from O’Nien went straight to Holmes who then fed the ball through to Keane.
Thankfully for Sunderland the striker took a heavy touch.
79’ Another Preston change
ON: Whatmough
OFF: Best