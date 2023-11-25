News you can trust since 1873
Plymouth vs Sunderland LIVE: Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche on at half-time for Tony Mowbray's side

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 16:28 GMT
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

Plymouth vs Sunderland

15:12 GMTUpdated 16:25 GMT

LIVE: Plymouth 2 (Whittaker, 24) (Azaz, 40) Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 65), Ekwah (Aouchiche, 45), Neil, Roberts (Dack, 45), Bellingham (Ba, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Mayenda, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Seelt, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Mayenda

Plymouth XI: Cooper, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Cundle, Houghton, Azaz, Whittaker, Waine, Mumba

Subs: Hazard, Scarr, Butcher, Wright, Bundu, Warrington, Wright, Randell, Galloway

16:28 GMT

70' Houghton down

Houghton has gone down inside the Plymouth box after a clash of heads.

16:27 GMT

68' How Sunderland shape up

Looks like Ba is now playing on the right and the Frenchman has just headed wide from Clarke's in-swinging cross.

Dack and Aouchiche are playing as No 8s, while Seelt has gone to right-back.

16:24 GMT

65' Three changes for Sunderland

ON: Ba, Seelt and Dack

OFF: Roberts, Huggins and Bellingham

16:20 GMT

61' Ballard cuts out the cross

Plymouth's wingers are still posing a threat.

Whittaker charged past Huggins on the right there before his low cross was cut out by Ballard.

16:16 GMT

57' Clarke shot spilled

Another chance as Clarke cuts in from the left before his low shot is spilled by Cooper.

There was no one there to follow it up.

16:15 GMT

54' Wide from Aouchiche

Sunderland are giving it a good go at the start of this second half.

This time Roberts' cross was knocked into Aouchiche's path by O'Nien after another short corner. The frenchman then volleyed just wide from inside the box.

16:12 GMT

53' Hume hits the post!

A big chance for Sunderland to get back in it after another short corner.

Clarke's in-swinging cross was headed onto the post by Hume before the ball fell to Aouchiche who hit the side netting from close range.

The home fans reacted with a loud cheer.

16:10 GMT

51' Important block from Hume

Sunderland somehow survive after a scramble inside their box.

Ballard lost the ball before Neil slid in and missed a challenge.

Hume was then able to slide in and block Waine's effort before the ball went behind for a corner.

16:08 GMT

49' What Sunderland's shape looks like

Neil is now playing as the number six, with Bellingham and Aouchiche just ahead of him in midfield.

Mayenda is leading the line.

