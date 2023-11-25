Plymouth vs Sunderland LIVE: Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche on at half-time for Tony Mowbray's side
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Championship.
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
LIVE: Plymouth 2 (Whittaker, 24) (Azaz, 40) Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 65), Ekwah (Aouchiche, 45), Neil, Roberts (Dack, 45), Bellingham (Ba, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Mayenda, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Seelt, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Mayenda
Plymouth XI: Cooper, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Cundle, Houghton, Azaz, Whittaker, Waine, Mumba
Subs: Hazard, Scarr, Butcher, Wright, Bundu, Warrington, Wright, Randell, Galloway
70' Houghton down
Houghton has gone down inside the Plymouth box after a clash of heads.
68' How Sunderland shape up
Looks like Ba is now playing on the right and the Frenchman has just headed wide from Clarke's in-swinging cross.
Dack and Aouchiche are playing as No 8s, while Seelt has gone to right-back.
65' Three changes for Sunderland
ON: Ba, Seelt and Dack
OFF: Roberts, Huggins and Bellingham
61' Ballard cuts out the cross
Plymouth's wingers are still posing a threat.
Whittaker charged past Huggins on the right there before his low cross was cut out by Ballard.
57' Clarke shot spilled
Another chance as Clarke cuts in from the left before his low shot is spilled by Cooper.
There was no one there to follow it up.
54' Wide from Aouchiche
Sunderland are giving it a good go at the start of this second half.
This time Roberts' cross was knocked into Aouchiche's path by O'Nien after another short corner. The frenchman then volleyed just wide from inside the box.
53' Hume hits the post!
A big chance for Sunderland to get back in it after another short corner.
Clarke's in-swinging cross was headed onto the post by Hume before the ball fell to Aouchiche who hit the side netting from close range.
The home fans reacted with a loud cheer.
51' Important block from Hume
Sunderland somehow survive after a scramble inside their box.
Ballard lost the ball before Neil slid in and missed a challenge.
Hume was then able to slide in and block Waine's effort before the ball went behind for a corner.
49' What Sunderland's shape looks like
Neil is now playing as the number six, with Bellingham and Aouchiche just ahead of him in midfield.
Mayenda is leading the line.