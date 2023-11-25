Here's what Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had to say about Sunderland:

“They’ve had a plan; over the last couple of seasons, they have recruited really young players who are talented. Their average age is the youngest in the Championship, which allows them to play with huge amounts of energy. The speed of their games is incredible – but we feel as though we are good at that as well. We are good at playing at a good tempo and trying to cause teams problems by attacking them. That’s what we expect from them.