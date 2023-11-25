Plymouth Argyle vs Sunderland: Team news as Tony Mowbray makes changes and Mason Burstow drops out of squad
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
Plymouth vs Sunderland
What to make of those sides
So it's two changes for Sunderland following their 3-1 win over Birmingham last time out, with Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard returning to the starting XI in place of Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.
Mason Burstow drops out of the squad with a knock.
Plymouth have made two changes following their 2-1 defeat against Leeds before the international break, with Joe Edwards and Ben Waine replacing Dan Scarr and Adam Randel who drop to the bench.
How Plymouth will start
Here's how Plymouth will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
How Sunderland will start today
We've arrived at Home Park
We've arrived at Home Park
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today's match:
Predicted Plymouth XI: Cooper, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Gibson, Mumba, Houghton, Randell, Kesler-Hayden, Whittaker, Waine, Azaz
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Rusyn
Schumacher on Sunderland and Mowbray
Here's what Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher had to say about Sunderland:
“They’ve had a plan; over the last couple of seasons, they have recruited really young players who are talented. Their average age is the youngest in the Championship, which allows them to play with huge amounts of energy. The speed of their games is incredible – but we feel as though we are good at that as well. We are good at playing at a good tempo and trying to cause teams problems by attacking them. That’s what we expect from them.
“Tony is one of the most experienced managers in the EFL. He can mix it up and do different things, but you can clearly see the identity of their team and what they are trying to do. They play a similar system to us and they have outstanding individual players. It’s going to be a tough game but it is one we are looking forward to.”
How Plymouth are shaping up
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
All four of their league wins this season have come at Home Park this season, while Steven Schumacher's side have scored 27 goals, the same number as teams like Sunderland, Leeds and Southampton.
To find out more we caught up with Plymouth reporter Chris Errington on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
You can listen to the full podcast HERE
Mowbray on Plymouth
Here's what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today's opponents:
"We are looking forward to the challenge. I haven't been to Plymouth for lots of years but I know it's a very difficult place to go and get a result. Their results suggest they are a good team.
"I have been watching them this week. They have some good players, some good wide attackers, they play the ball through the lines well and transition well from defence to attack very quickly. If we are at our best hopefully we can go and give them some problems."
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dennis Cirkin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury after pulling up in the warm-up against Birmingham last time out.
Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard are available again after serving one-match suspensions.
Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele, Corry Evans remain unavailable, while Chris Rigg recently travelled back from Indonesia after playing for England at the U17s World Cup.
Jewison Bennette is also expected to miss the match after picking up a virus while on international duty with Costa Rica.
It's Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland's Championship fixture against Plymouth.
We'll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Just stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.