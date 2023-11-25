Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Championship.

Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.