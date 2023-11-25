News you can trust since 1873
Plymouth 2 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction after Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz goals at Home Park

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park - and we've got all the action covered.

The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.

Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

Plymouth vs Sunderland

15:12 GMTUpdated 16:47 GMT

LIVE: Plymouth 2 (Whittaker, 24) (Azaz, 40) Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 65), Ekwah (Aouchiche, 45), Neil, Roberts (Dack, 45), Bellingham (Ba, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Mayenda, 45)

Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Seelt, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Mayenda

Plymouth XI: Cooper, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Cundle (Randell, 73), Houghton, Azaz (Galloway, 88), Whittaker (Butcher, 88), Waine (Bundu, 73), Mumba

Subs: Hazard, Scarr, Butcher, Wright, Bundu, Warrington, Wright, Randell, Galloway

16:56 GMT

FULL-TIME: PLYMOUTH 2 SUNDERLAND 0

Reaction from Home Park

16:53 GMT

90+4' Ballard header tipped over

That's a sharp save from Cooper to tip Ballard's header over the bar.

Aouchiche's subsequent corner was overhit.

16:51 GMT

90+2' Mumba booked

Mumba is shown a yellow card after a foul on Ba.

Plymouth managed to clear the free-kick into their box.

16:49 GMT

SIX MINUTES ADDED TIME

Still time to get back in it.

16:46 GMT

88' More Plymouth changes

ON: Butcher and Galloway

OFF: Azaz and Whittaker

16:45 GMT

85' O'Nien and Keser-Hayden booked

Players from both sides clash after O'Nien and Keser-Hayden tangled near the byline when Plymouth were attacking.

O'Nien then tapped the Plymouth man on the cheek before their teammates got involved.

Both players were shown a yellow card after things had calmed down.

16:42 GMT

83' Over from Bundu

That should have been game over after Bundu had a clear sight of goal from close range but curled his shot over the bar.

16:39 GMT

81' Mayenda hits the side netting

That was a neat move from Sunderland as Aouchiche slipped the ball through to Mayenda.

The forward's first touch took him away from goal, though, before he hit the side netting with a low effort.

16:35 GMT

76' Wide from Mumba

That was nearly game over after Mumba broke down the right and fired a low shot across goal and wide.

At the other end Clarke sees a low shot saved by the foot of Cooper.

