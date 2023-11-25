Plymouth 2 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Reaction after Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz goals at Home Park
Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the Championship.
Sunderland face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Home Park - and we've got all the action covered.
The Black Cats moved back up to sixth in the table with a 3-1 win over Birmingham before the international break, meaning they’ve taken seven points from their last three matches.
Plymouth sit 19th after 16 games this season and have taken just one point from their last three matches.
Plymouth vs Sunderland
LIVE: Plymouth 2 (Whittaker, 24) (Azaz, 40) Sunderland 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 65), Ekwah (Aouchiche, 45), Neil, Roberts (Dack, 45), Bellingham (Ba, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Mayenda, 45)
Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Seelt, Ba, Pritchard, Aouchiche, Dack, Hemir, Mayenda
Plymouth XI: Cooper, Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Cundle (Randell, 73), Houghton, Azaz (Galloway, 88), Whittaker (Butcher, 88), Waine (Bundu, 73), Mumba
Subs: Hazard, Scarr, Butcher, Wright, Bundu, Warrington, Wright, Randell, Galloway
FULL-TIME: PLYMOUTH 2 SUNDERLAND 0
Reaction from Home Park
90+4' Ballard header tipped over
That's a sharp save from Cooper to tip Ballard's header over the bar.
Aouchiche's subsequent corner was overhit.
90+2' Mumba booked
Mumba is shown a yellow card after a foul on Ba.
Plymouth managed to clear the free-kick into their box.
SIX MINUTES ADDED TIME
Still time to get back in it.
88' More Plymouth changes
ON: Butcher and Galloway
OFF: Azaz and Whittaker
85' O'Nien and Keser-Hayden booked
Players from both sides clash after O'Nien and Keser-Hayden tangled near the byline when Plymouth were attacking.
O'Nien then tapped the Plymouth man on the cheek before their teammates got involved.
Both players were shown a yellow card after things had calmed down.
83' Over from Bundu
That should have been game over after Bundu had a clear sight of goal from close range but curled his shot over the bar.
81' Mayenda hits the side netting
That was a neat move from Sunderland as Aouchiche slipped the ball through to Mayenda.
The forward's first touch took him away from goal, though, before he hit the side netting with a low effort.
76' Wide from Mumba
That was nearly game over after Mumba broke down the right and fired a low shot across goal and wide.
At the other end Clarke sees a low shot saved by the foot of Cooper.