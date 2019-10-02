'Playing catch up again!': Sunderland fans react to Fleetwood Town postponement

Sunderland have decided to postpone their upcoming League One fixture against Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town.

Some Sunderland fans aren't happy with the decision.

The match was due to be played at the Stadium of Light next Saturday but the club announced they have received the three call-ups required to request a postponement from the EFL, which has been granted.

Jon McLaughlin has been called up to the Scotland squad, whilst it is believed Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin will be called up for Northern Ireland.

Black Cats supporters were mixed in their reaction to the news. Some believe Sunderland will need to be at their best to beat Fleetwood, others a wary of having too many games in hand – a problem which hindered Jack Ross’ men last season. Scroll down to see how YOU reacted to the news: