Phil Smith's verdict: Assessing Sunderland's deadline day activity and what it means moving forward
Sunderland were active in the market – but how effective was their business, and what does it mean moving forward?
By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 06:00
There was only one arrival at the Stadium of Light on the final day of the transfer window – Laurens De Bock from Leeds United.
But no fewer than three players sealed temporary exits, with Jack Baldwin, Ethan Robson and Jack Diamond all leaving the Black Cats on loan.
Watch the video above to see our writer Phil Smith’s verdict on the deadline activity.