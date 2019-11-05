Who shone and struggled for Sunderland against Leicester City?

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who took their chance in the Leicester City defeat?

Sunderland suffered defeat at the hands of Leicester City under-21s – but how did their players perform in the Leasing.com Trophy tie?

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:44 pm

The Foxes completed a second half turnaround to sentence the Black Cats to defeat, sealing their own progression in the tournament at the same time. Phil Parkinson named a much-changed side for the clash, but who took their chance in the team? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Sunderland AFC writer, Phil Smith, rated the individual displays in the cup defeat:

1. Jon McLaughlin

Little he could do about either goal and made a smart stop to prevent George Thomas adding a third for Leicester. Came off his line snuff out dangerous attacks more than once. 6

2. Conor McLaughlin

Allowed the lively Callum Wright to get goal side of him from a throw-in and ended up bringing him down for the penalty that brought the scores level. Offered little going forward. 5

3. Tom Flanagan

Defended steadily enough and kept it simple in possession. One who did his cause no harm. 6

4. Alim Ozturk

A big blow for the Turk who lasted just 36 minutes on his return from injury. Took a little while to get up to the pace of the game and was challenged by the lively George Hurst, but was looking more comfortable and playing some excellent long passes before coming off with what looked to be a muscle problem. 6

