Sunderland players celebrate a goal at Burnley tonight.

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone in the stunning 3-1 win over Premier League Burnley?

Sunderland are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup after a remarkable 3-1 win over Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.

By Phil Smith
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 21:49

Goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson, the latter two coming in the space of three second half minutes, capped a remarkable turnaround after the Black Cats had fallen behind. Sunderland boss Jack Ross made eight changes in total but SAFC proved more than a match for the top flight side.

Scroll through our gallery of images to see how our SAFC writer Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players following the Carabao Cup clash at Turf Moor. The Black Cats return to action this weekend when they make the trip to Peterborough United in a big League One clash.

1. Lee Burge

Made a couple of fine saves from Kevin Long as he headed goalward. Distribution was good and played his part. 7

2. Conor McLaughlin

Looked uncertain in the opening exchanges but grew into it and was important in the second half, taking no chances and helping his side over the line. 8

3. Jack Baldwin

An impressive return to the side after his exile at the start of the season. Couldn’t contain a fine run from Vydra for the opener but defended impeccably thereafter, and showed great composure in possession. 8

4. Tom Flanagan.

A good display from the captain for the night. Steered home a good header to put his side ahead and defended well, keeping it simple with effective results. 7

