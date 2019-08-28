Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone in the stunning 3-1 win over Premier League Burnley?
Sunderland are through to the third round of the Carabao Cup after a remarkable 3-1 win over Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor.
Goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson, the latter two coming in the space of three second half minutes, capped a remarkable turnaround after the Black Cats had fallen behind. Sunderland boss Jack Ross made eight changes in total but SAFC proved more than a match for the top flight side.
Scroll through our gallery of images to see how our SAFC writer Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players following the Carabao Cup clash at Turf Moor. The Black Cats return to action this weekend when they make the trip to Peterborough United in a big League One clash.