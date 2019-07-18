Will Grigg in action against Benfica B.

Phil Smith's Sunderland AFC player ratings: Who shone and who struggled against Benfica B?

Sunderland played out a goalless draw with Benfica B - but who shone and who struggled?

By Phil Smith
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 21:51

It was the first game of the mini tour to Portugal but they couldn’t find a winner against a Benfica B side. To view Phil’s player ratings from Portugal simply scroll down and click through our picture gallery. Sunderland are next in action again on Saturday night before heading home to continue their preparations for the new season in League One.

1. Lee Burge...6

A similar performance to South Shields in that he did what little he had to do very well. A fine stop early on and one or two other smart gathers. Good range on his kicking but never tested from crosses or set pieces. 6

2. CONOR McLAUGHLIN...6

Some good touches in his first outing at right wing-back. Dominant in the air and tidy enough in possession. 6

3. ALIM OZTURK ....6

Almost scored an outstanding goal in the second half as he fired away a low shot from distance. A touch uncomfortable early on but settled considerably after that. 6

4. JACK BALDWIN....6

Made an erratic start to the game on and off the ball, but settled in and strolled through the second half with real poise. Will be a lot better for getting a full 90 minutes under his belt. 6

